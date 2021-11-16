Short Interest in TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Declines By 79.7%

TX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TXHG stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. TX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

TX Company Profile

TX Holdings, Inc engages in the supply, distribution, and sale of drill bits, related tools, other mining supplies, and rail products. It caters to coal mining companies and operators. The company was founded on May 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Ashland, KY.

