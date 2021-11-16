Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Decreases By 65.9%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 19,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
