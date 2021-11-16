Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Drops By 98.7%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the October 14th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMMVY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

