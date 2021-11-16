Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Declines By 80.9%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the October 14th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.
About Yellow Cake
