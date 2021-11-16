Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Declines By 80.9%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the October 14th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

