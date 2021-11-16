SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

SIBN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $721.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $68,340. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

