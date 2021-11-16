Sienna Senior Living Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.65.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.