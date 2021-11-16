Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after acquiring an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,509 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $104,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.