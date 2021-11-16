Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $915,968.90 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erica J. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00.

SILK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.86. 271,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,035. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

