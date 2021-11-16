SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 130,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.