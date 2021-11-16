Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.43.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$40.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

