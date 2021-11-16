SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.75.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$32.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

