SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 24.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 38.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 218,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,245. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.21.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

