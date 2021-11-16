Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,778,100 shares of company stock valued at $111,148,841.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. 22,149,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,035,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

