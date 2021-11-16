SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 763,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,885,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $99,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,919.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,800 shares of company stock worth $250,986 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.