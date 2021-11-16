Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

