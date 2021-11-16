Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

