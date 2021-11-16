Somerset Trust Co Acquires 28 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Shares of FDS traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $463.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $463.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

