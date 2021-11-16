Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $3,717,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 736,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $233.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

