Somerset Trust Co Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 84.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,019. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.