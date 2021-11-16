Somerset Trust Co Sells 106 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.18. 51,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.42. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.35.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.