Somerset Trust Co Sells 350 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $117.84. 79,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,427. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $126.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 88.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

