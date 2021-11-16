Somerset Trust Co Sells 676 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. 194,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

