Somerset Trust Co Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.54. 14,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

