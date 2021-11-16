Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.19

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.19 and last traded at $124.68, with a volume of 4397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,897,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

