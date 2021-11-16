South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SBES stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 30,993,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,511,910. South Beach Spirits has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
