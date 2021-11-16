Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Purchases 13,215 Shares

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise bought 13,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$29,892.33 ($21,351.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Southern Cross Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

