Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.60 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

