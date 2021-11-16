Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.