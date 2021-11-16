Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

NYSE SWX opened at $71.28 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $37,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after buying an additional 278,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

