Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 201 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 800,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,509,336. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

