Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,357 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.31. 36,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

