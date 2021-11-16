Sowa Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311,150 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10,353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 111,718 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,063,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,587. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93.

