Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.33 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $28.12 million and $951,041.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00069438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00094609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.92 or 1.00036871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.10 or 0.07057017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

