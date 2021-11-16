SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $16.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

