SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 0.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $100.51 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58.

