Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 829,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPB opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

