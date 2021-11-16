Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,916. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

