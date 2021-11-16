Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.56.

SRC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,987. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

