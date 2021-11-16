Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Update

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the October 14th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AKIC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

