Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Down 67.3% in October

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the October 14th total of 848,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SV. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 311,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 311,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

