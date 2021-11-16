Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 2,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,886. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 88,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

