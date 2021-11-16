SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.59% of SPS Commerce worth $92,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

