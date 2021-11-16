Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

