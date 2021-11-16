Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Omaha worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BOMN opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $978.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.