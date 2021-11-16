Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $2,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Canoo by 504.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.