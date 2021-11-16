Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.