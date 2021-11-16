Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

