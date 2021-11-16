Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uxin by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 138,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Get Uxin alerts:

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Uxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $949.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.