Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

