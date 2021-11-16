Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

